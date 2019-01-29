Bristol’s Machina Bristronica synth expo adds Batu, Pinch, Steevio & Suzybee

Elevator Sound’s new synth expo takes shape.

Bristol’s Machina Bristronica synth expo has finalized the lineup for its debut edition, which takes place on March 30.

Steevio & Suzybee, Spiritflesh and Mylar Melodies have been added to the one-day event’s slate of live performances, while Tectonic boss Pinch and Timedance head Batu join the program of conversations. Steve Davis, who performs live at the event, will also appear in conversation with Mylar Melodies.

Thonk, Bastl Instruments, Error Instruments, Bubblesound Modular, Befaco, Patching Panda and Transient Modules also join the lineup of DIY build sessions, which gives participants a four-hour lesson in building synth hardware.

Ableton, Novation, Native Instruments and Allen & Heath will also be showcasing at the event, which features live sets from London Modular Alliance, Finlay Shakespeare and Steve Davis. Hodge will play a DJ set comprised of music made by unsigned producers while DJ Krust will host a production lecture.

Tickets for Machine Bristronica start at £16.99 and can be purchased here. For a taste of what to expect, watch London Modular Alliance’s Against The Clock session below.

Read next: The sights and sounds of Superbooth 2018