Bristol’s Machina Bristronica synth expo announces build sessions

Bristol’s Machina Bristronica synth expo has outlined the build sessions taking place at its inaugural event on March 30.

Bastl Instruments, Eurorack Barcelona, Thonk, Bubblesound Modular and Error Instruments will each be holding Eurorack module building sessions, which any Machina Bristronica ticket holder can register to attend for free.

Each of the sessions takes place from 12:30pm to 4:30pm, with the exception of the Eurorack Barcelona session, which starts at 4pm. Each session varies in length, and attendees can only sign up for one session each. Registration is done via each manufacturer’s Eventbrite page (linked above), though each company has different guidelines (including module prices) for taking part that should be read if you want to attend.

Steve Davis, Batu, Hodge, DJ Krust, Steevio & Suzybee, Mylar Melodies and London Modular Alliance are some of the artists performing or appearing at one of the event’s talks and production sessions. It will also feature stalls from companies including Ableton, Native Instruments, Moog, Novation, Teenage Engineering, ALM and Dreadbox.

Tickets for Machina Bristronica cost £19.99 and can be purchased here.

