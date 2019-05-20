Virgil Abloh x Pioneer DJ collaboration to be exhibited at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art

Designed to “inspire a different sound while djing”.

Virgil Abloh and Pioneer DJ’s CDJ and mixer collaboration will be displayed at the artist and fashion designer’s first exhibition in Chicago next month.

Abloh’s transparent CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2 mixer, which were first seen at his Coachella set last month, will appear as part of career retrospective Figures of Speech at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

“As a means to give a new look and feel to the industry standard of the CDJ and DJM I aimed to design a see thru and non-labeled rendition of the classic models to inspire a different sound while djing,” Abloh says in a statement. “And perhaps a new way for music technology and human interaction to equal a different result.”

A recent Instagram Story posted by Abloh also showed what appeared to be a DJ hardware collaboration with Swedish synth makers Teenage Engineering, though it’s not clear whether that or the Pioneer DJ collaboration will be available to purchase. Last week, Benji B showed off another Abloh x Pioneer DJ collab in – what else – off white.

If you want to see Abloh’s transparent CDJ and mixer up close, Figures of Speech opens on June 10 and runs until September 22. You can book tickets now at the MCA Chicago website.

