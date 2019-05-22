Check out FACT’s Junction 2 playlist with Batu, rRoxymore and more

London’s Junction 2 Festival returns this summer for a bumper edition packed with your club favorites. FACT has put together a special playlist to celebrate, featuring choice cuts from rRoxymore, Bicep, Batu, Shanti Celeste and more.

On Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8 this year, Junction 2 Festival will debut its new two-day edition at London’s Boston Manor Park. The festival already has a breathtaking selection of names announced, and there’s even a FACT stage to boot, with Ben UFO, re:ni, Call Super and Shanti Celeste b2b and rRoxymore, who recently appeared in FACT’s Against the Clock series.

Elsewhere on the bill, there are appearances from Ricardo Villalobos, Daniel Avery, UMFANG and Volvox, Objekt, DJ Stingray, Amelie Lens, Peach, Batu and much more.

Check out FACT’s special playlist below and you can grab tickets over at the Junction 2 site.

