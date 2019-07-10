Ableton Loop returns to new Berlin venue in 2020

By , Jul 10 2019

Image via: Ableton

Loop moves to Berlin’s Silent Green venue next April.

Loop, Ableton’s “summit for music-makers”, will return to Berlin next year at a new venue following a visit to Los Angeles in 2018.

Loop 2020 will take place across April 24-26 at Silent Green, a crematorium turned arts venue in Berlin’s Wedding neighborhood. Previous Berlin editions have taken place at Radialsystem V and the Funkhaus studio complex.

Ableton is yet to reveal any of the artists for Loop 2020, but the three-day event will feature its usual mix of talks, performances and workshops. Ticket registration will open in September – sign up for updates at the Loop site.

Watch Lafawndah perform at last year’s edition of Loop below.

Read next: Ableton Loop 2018 – A glimpse of music’s future amid climate change catastrophe

