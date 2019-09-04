Korg launches DIY synth brand Nu:Tekt with NTS-1 digital kit

It also allows you to upload your own custom oscillators.

Korg has officially launched a new line of DIY-focused instruments under the Nu:Tekt brand, starting with the $99 NTS-1 programmable synth kit.

The synth, which first appeared at this year’s Superbooth show in Berlin, can be self-assembled without the need for a soldering iron. It features a single mono digital oscillator, multimode filter, three LFOs, three stereo effects processors and arpeggiator.

The NTS-1’s digital oscillator is inspired by the MULTI engine inside Korg’s Prologue and Minilogue XD synths and uses the same open development API as these models, allowing you to design and upload custom oscillators and effects.

Korg will release the NTS-1 in November 2019 for $99.99. Earlier this year it launched two new Volca synths and a desktop version of the Minilogue XD.

