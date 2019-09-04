Native Instruments cuts 20% of its staff in shift to “platform” strategy

By , Sep 4 2019

Photograph by: Native Instuments

Around 100 jobs have been cut across the music tech giant’s offices worldwide.

Native Instruments has laid off 20% of its workforce worldwide as part of a shift towards what it describes as a “platform” strategy.

In a statement sent to CDM, the company behind Maschine, Traktor and Massive said the layoffs (which amount to around 100 staff members) were part of a plan to “centralize their global business operations” and focus on developing a “new, unified and fully integrated platform” on which the company’s range of products and services will be available next year.

NI’s statement suggests that the cuts are not motivated by declining profits (it says revenue has grown in 2018 and the first half of 2019), but a company restructure that will reduce costs by streamlining its operation and reorganizing the remaining employees inside the Sales & Distribution, Marketing & Product Management, Administration and Engineering teams most impacted by the news.

“Today is a very emotional day for the Native community,” said Daniel Haver, CEO and co-founder of NI. “We’ve been driving innovation in music creation since the 1990s. First through software instruments, then by expanding to an integrated ecosystem with complementing hardware and now by creating a unified platform experience for the modern music producer.

“To make this transformation successful, we needed to adapt our strategy, including a centralized functional setup that can support our vision of ‘One Native’. Unfortunately, this also means we had to make some tough decisions and part ways with a number of employees. This has been the hardest part of this transformation.”

Mate Galic, Native Instruments’ Chief Innovation Officer and President, offered further hints as to the company’s “One Native” strategy in the statement, saying:

“Customers today are expecting a seamlessly integrated experience when consuming and accessing creative goods and services. We are confident that we can offer music producers worldwide a unique and premium experience by connecting our existing ecosystem of award-winning software and hardware to a centralized online service.

“In the past, we expanded in different product lines, which was also reflected in our organizational structure. Our platform vision, however, requires a much more collaborative approach, having all parts of the company work together towards one common goal.”

In recent years, Native Instruments has made investments outside the software and hardware worlds into online services, purchasing music rights startup Metapop in 2017 and launching subscription-based sample service sounds.com in 2018.

Last year, NI embarked on one of the largest product launches in its history, releasing a whole range of budget-conscious, entry-level keyboards, controllers and hardware aimed at novice producers.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

NI’s limited edition flame orange Maschine is available next week

Aug 30 2019

NI's limited edition flame orange Maschine is available next week
NI releases Massive X, successor to its popular Massive synth

Jun 27 2019

NI releases Massive X, successor to its popular Massive synth

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp