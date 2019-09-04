Native Instruments cuts 20% of its staff in shift to “platform” strategy

Around 100 jobs have been cut across the music tech giant’s offices worldwide.

Native Instruments has laid off 20% of its workforce worldwide as part of a shift towards what it describes as a “platform” strategy.

In a statement sent to CDM, the company behind Maschine, Traktor and Massive said the layoffs (which amount to around 100 staff members) were part of a plan to “centralize their global business operations” and focus on developing a “new, unified and fully integrated platform” on which the company’s range of products and services will be available next year.

NI’s statement suggests that the cuts are not motivated by declining profits (it says revenue has grown in 2018 and the first half of 2019), but a company restructure that will reduce costs by streamlining its operation and reorganizing the remaining employees inside the Sales & Distribution, Marketing & Product Management, Administration and Engineering teams most impacted by the news.

“Today is a very emotional day for the Native community,” said Daniel Haver, CEO and co-founder of NI. “We’ve been driving innovation in music creation since the 1990s. First through software instruments, then by expanding to an integrated ecosystem with complementing hardware and now by creating a unified platform experience for the modern music producer.

“To make this transformation successful, we needed to adapt our strategy, including a centralized functional setup that can support our vision of ‘One Native’. Unfortunately, this also means we had to make some tough decisions and part ways with a number of employees. This has been the hardest part of this transformation.”

Mate Galic, Native Instruments’ Chief Innovation Officer and President, offered further hints as to the company’s “One Native” strategy in the statement, saying:

“Customers today are expecting a seamlessly integrated experience when consuming and accessing creative goods and services. We are confident that we can offer music producers worldwide a unique and premium experience by connecting our existing ecosystem of award-winning software and hardware to a centralized online service.

“In the past, we expanded in different product lines, which was also reflected in our organizational structure. Our platform vision, however, requires a much more collaborative approach, having all parts of the company work together towards one common goal.”

In recent years, Native Instruments has made investments outside the software and hardware worlds into online services, purchasing music rights startup Metapop in 2017 and launching subscription-based sample service sounds.com in 2018.

Last year, NI embarked on one of the largest product launches in its history, releasing a whole range of budget-conscious, entry-level keyboards, controllers and hardware aimed at novice producers.