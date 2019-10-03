Lotic takes us inside the creation of her Endless Power A/V show

Along with collaborator, visual artist Emmanuel Biard.

Lotic is a DJ and a producer who is known for defying expectations. In collaboration with visual artist Emmanuel Biard, her new show Endless Power will redefine what we expect from stage lighting. Ahead of Lunchmeat Festival in Prague, where Lotic and Biard will unleash Endless Power tonight, FACT joined Lotic and Biard at Music Room London in New Cross to see their pieces in action and talk to the pair about the dynamic stage presentation.

Produced by: Anoushka Seigler

Filmed by: Pedro Kuster

Edited by: Pawel Ptak

Interview by: Scott Wilson

