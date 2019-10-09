News I by I 09.10.19

Lunchmeat Festival 2019 in videos: Lotic, Caterina Barbieri, Sote and more

Photo by: Henry Bruce-Jones

Prague’s pioneering celebration of all things audiovisual returns for its 10th anniversary, bringing with it an incredible selection of experimental electronic music, mind-expanding visuals and cutting edge new media art.

Returning to Lunchmeat Festival for its 10th anniversary felt like a homecoming in more ways than one. This was partly due to the welcome return of all the things that make the annual event stand apart from similar smaller-scale festivals: an impeccable selection of audiovisual performances and boundary-breaking club acts, a dedicated crowd made up of both A/V nuts and members of Prague’s burgeoning rave scene and the imposing setting of Veletržní Palác, a functionalist fortress in the heart of one of the city’s most exciting neighbourhoods.

Yet what was most striking about this year’s edition of the festival was the extent to which it had improved upon an already enticing premise. Tangible care and passion was evident in every aspect of the event, from the chillout area bathed in warm, pink light to the incredible sound in each of the festival’s main rooms. By pairing some of this year’s most acclaimed audiovisual acts, including Caterina Barbieri, Konx-Om-Pax and Lotic, with impressive local performances from Aid Kid and The Nent and expanding the program into some of the Czech capital’s most interesting spaces, such as CAMP and Ankali, Lunchmeat has created an audiovisual festival to rival that of Atonal and Unsound.

A potent sense of community and enthusiasm provided the backdrop to Lunchmeat’s most affecting moments. FLORA brought the crowd to total silence to pay tribute to a recently murdered friend, before blasting a track released posthumously by the artist’s mother and pouring out a bottle of champagne as a libation. When Jesse Osborne-Lanthier’s hard drive containing visuals he had worked on for over a year to perfect malfunctioned unexpectedly, local artists Orkhan Mammad and Gabriela Prochazka were on hand to help him put together a last-minute show. Intimate and emotional moments like these single out Lunchmeat as a truly unique experience.

Check out some of the festival’s many highlights below.

Dasha Rush presents ‘Aurora Cerebralis 360°’

Lotic & Emmanuel Biard present ‘Endless Power’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@lotic 💫 @lunchmeatfestival #lunchmeatfestival

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

Caterina Barbieri presents ‘Time-Blind’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@cat_barbieri live at @lunchmeatfestival ✨ —— #lunchmeatfestival

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

FLORA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@24.flora live at @lunchmeatfestival 🌸 —— #flora #lunchmeatfestival

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

Lakker present ‘Epoca’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@lakker_official performing at @lunchmeatfestival 💥 —— #lakker #lunchmeatfestival

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

Konx-om-Pax presents ‘Ways of Seeing’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Another @lunchmeatfestival highlight, @konx.om.pax live 🌊🌼 —— #konxompax #lunchmeatfestival

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

Sote & Boris Vitázek

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@ata_ebtekar @lunchmeatfestival —— #sote #lunchmeatfestival

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

Ryoichi Kurokawa presents ‘subassemblies’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@ryoichi_kurokawa ✨ @lunchmeatfestival —— #ryoichikurokawa #lunchmeatfestival

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

Jesse Osborne-Lanthier w/ Orkhan Mammad & Gabriela Prochazka

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@jesseosbornelanthier @lunchmeatfestival 👋 —— #jesseosbornelanthier #lunchmeatfestival

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

Read next: Dasha Rush on travelling inside the human brain for her new A/V piece Aurora Cerebralis

