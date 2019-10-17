Jenn Nkiru – Rebirth Is Necessary

Now showing at London’s 180 The Strand.

The Store X The Vinyl Factory’s new group exhibition at 180 The Strand, TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder, sees Jefferson Hack curate newly commissioned and debut works by Doug Aitken, Sophia Al-Maria & Victoria Sin, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Donna Huanca, Juliana Huxtable, Evan Ifekoya, Dozie Kanu, Quentin Lacombe, Lawrence Lek, Jenn Nkiru, Chen Wei and Harley Weir & George Rouy.

Immersed in blue and stimulated by scent, Rebirth Is Necessary is Jenn Nkiru’s first dual-screen installation, evoking a ritual of rebirth and building a dialogue between history, dynamism and contemporary expressions of black identity with a soundtrack from artists including Pharoah Sanders, Chance the Rapper and Rotary Connection.

TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder runs from October 2 to December 8 at The Store X 180 The Strand, London WC2R 1EA. The exhibition is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm – 7pm and entry is free. Find out more here.