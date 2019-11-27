Ecco2K enlists Yves Tumor, Mechatok and Gud for debut album, E

Watch the self-directed video for ‘Fruit Bleed Juice’, produced by Yves Tumor, now.
Drain Gang affiliate Ecco2K, aka Stockholm-based musician, designer and artist Zak Arogundade, has dropped his debut album on Year0001.
E is executively produced by Gud and features production from Yves Tumor, Mechatok and Whitearmor. Watch the evocative video for the Yves Tumor-produced ‘Fruit Bleed Juice’, directed by Ecco2K himself.
2019 has been prolific year for Year0001, releasing projects from Mechatok, Bladee, Thaiboy Digital, Yung Lean, Nadia Tehran and Quit Life.
E is out now. Listen to the whole thing below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘AAA Powerline’
02. ‘Peroxide’
03. ‘Fragile’
04. ‘Bliss Fields’
05. ‘Fruit Bleed Juice’
06. ‘Cc’
07. ‘Calcium’
08. ‘Sugar & Diesel’
09. ‘Don’t Ask’
10. ‘Security!’
11. ‘Time’
12. ‘Blue Eyes’
