Ecco2K enlists Yves Tumor, Mechatok and Gud for debut album, E

Watch the self-directed video for ‘Fruit Bleed Juice’, produced by Yves Tumor, now.

Drain Gang affiliate Ecco2K, aka Stockholm-based musician, designer and artist Zak Arogundade, has dropped his debut album on Year0001.

E is executively produced by Gud and features production from Yves Tumor, Mechatok and Whitearmor. Watch the evocative video for the Yves Tumor-produced ‘Fruit Bleed Juice’, directed by Ecco2K himself.

2019 has been prolific year for Year0001, releasing projects from Mechatok, Bladee, Thaiboy Digital, Yung Lean, Nadia Tehran and Quit Life.

E is out now. Listen to the whole thing below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘AAA Powerline’

02. ‘Peroxide’

03. ‘Fragile’

04. ‘Bliss Fields’

05. ‘Fruit Bleed Juice’

06. ‘Cc’

07. ‘Calcium’

08. ‘Sugar & Diesel’

09. ‘Don’t Ask’

10. ‘Security!’

11. ‘Time’

12. ‘Blue Eyes’

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from October 2019