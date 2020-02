We’re interested in the process just as much as we’re interested in the artist.

At a recent visit to FACT Rated alumna Sudan Archives’ Los Angeles home-studio, we asked the Stones Throw artist to tell us about her approach to songwriting. Here she tells us her ideal way for crafting a song as a solo performer.

Directed by Candice Nachman & Claire Lobenfeld

Cinematography by Candice Nachman

Produced and edited by Claire Lobenfeld

