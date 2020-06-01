Andrew Thomas Huang Presents, Series, Residency I by I 01.06.20

Andrew Thomas Huang Presents: FKA twigs – ‘Cellophane’ (Behind the Scenes)

Andrew Thomas Huang guides us through the making of his Grammy-nominated music video.

When FKA twigs unleashed ‘Cellophane’ upon the world, she made it clear that how the song looked was just as important as how it sounded. “When I wrote cellophane over a year ago a visual narrative came to me immediately”, she said in a statement from last year. “I knew I had to learn how to pole-dance to bring it to life, and so that’s what I did.”

An infinite pole dancing pole, a sphinx with twigs’ face and a womb-like, subterranean cavern of red clay are just some of the images Andrew Thomas Huang’s jaw-dropping, Grammy-nominated visual accompaniment burned into our collective psyche, making up a self-contained dreamscape within which the song and the surreal imagery coalesce into a singular, soaring vision.

Huang
Huang

To kick off the second week of his FACT residency, Huang guides us through the making of ‘Cellophane’, demonstrating how a combination of live choreography, intricate CG design, puppetry and practical effects came together in a masterpiece of contemporary world-building.

By showing the working behind his process, Huang once again establishes his practice as in part a continued exploration of hybridity and synthesis, blending live action and visual effects to bring FKA twigs’ visual narrative to life.

For more information about Andrew Thomas Huang and his work, you can visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

FKA twigs – ‘Cellophane’ Credits:

Director: Andrew Thomas Huang
Production Company: Object & Animal
Exec. Producer: Morgan Clement & Dom Thomas
Producer: Alex Chamberlain
Local Production: Radioaktive Film

Stylist: Matthew Josephs & Ed Marler
Hair: Virginie P. Moreira
Make-up Artist & Mask Design: Kabuki

Cinematography: Daniel Fernández Abelló
Choreography: Kelly Yvonne
Production Design: Fiona Crombie
Featuring: Efua Baker

Visual Effects by: Analog
Editor: Andrew Thomas Huang
Sound: Ben Tomastik @ Lime
Grade: Aubrey Woodiwiss @ Carbon

Watch next: Andrew Thomas Huang Presents – Lily Chan and the Doom Girls

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Series

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp