Series, Audiovisual I by I 15.06.20

Weirdcore trips through a chilly floral landscape in [ -0º ]

Featuring an eerie original score from James Leyland Kirby.

London-based audiovisual artist Weirdcore is a mainstay of experimental and electronic music scenes across the world. His unique, maximalist style has provided the basis for unforgettable visual work for Radiohead, Tame Impala, Charli XCX and Oneohtrix Point Never and, perhaps most memorably, spectacularly glitched-out live visuals and videos for Aphex Twin.

With [ -0º ], Weirdcore takes us on a lysergic spin around a chilly floral landscape, accompanied by the eerie orchestral sounds of an original score by James Leyland Kirby, also known as The Caretaker. It was Weirdcore’s surreal visual language that Kirby sought for his epic, six-stage ambient album cycle Everywhere at the End of Time, for which the artist provided visualisations for the first two stages and will go on to visualise the remaining four.

Developing the hauntological themes of memory and loss that run through Kirby’s releases as The Caretaker, with [ -0º ], Weirdcore makes the familiar strange, stitching together a hallucinatory vision from dizzying digital effects and quotidian imagery.

You can check out releases from James Leyland Kirby’s various aliases, including The Caretaker, The Stranger and V/Vm, at History Always Favours The Winners.

For more information about Weirdcore and his work, you can visit his website.

Watch next: FACT Residency – Andrew Thomas Huang

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Audiovisual

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp