Series, Audiovisual I by I 22.08.20

Anna Homler & Alessio Capovilla take a trip through the woods in ‘Mem’

A lysergic woodland journey into a place out of time and space.

Anna Homler first met Alessio Capovilla back in 2017, when the artists came together in Torino for an improvised live performance. Perhaps best known for her iconic recordings as Breadwoman, Homler’s melodic delivery of her own phonetic language provided the perfect counterpoint to Capovilla’s hypnotic electronic compositions.

Deciding to spend some time in the studio together on the strength of this collaboration, Homler and Capovilla began to piece together the five tracks that make up Vasi Comunicanti, a new EP for Turin label Gang Of Ducks.

According to the label, “the whole record creates a world with no geographical coordinates, where humans meet their primary feelings in a suspended time, escaping the present and the intelligible world.” This is especially apparent in ‘Mem’, the final track on the EP that sees Homler lending her lilting vocalisations to a woozy, reverb-heavy soundscape.

The accompanying video depicts a lysergic trip through the woods, brightly contrasted flora warped by gossamer camera work and playful digital effects .

‘Mem’ is taken from Vasi Comunicanti, out now on Gang Of Ducks.

Watch next: Patch Notes – Nik Void

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Audiovisual

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp