Series, Audiovisual I by I 23.09.20

Eva L’Hoest investigates the myths of the Daugava River in The Inmost Cell

Created for the Riga Biennial, the video work features an evocative synth score from John Also Bennett.

When faced with the looming threat of the spread of COVID-19, the team behind the Riga Biennial were faced with two choices: postpone the event until things had returned to normal, or press on ahead, accepting these new unforeseen limitations in order to attempt to respond to a rapidly developing situation.

Opting for the latter, the theme of the second edition of the Riga International Biennial of Contemporary Art became and suddenly it all blossoms, a investigation into the place of art in crisis and whether an exhibition in the time of coronavirus can be something that “accommodates and integrates the precarity and reality unfolding outside its traditionally protected walls.”

It was with this in mind that Belgian artist Eva L’Hoest created her newest video work, The Inmost Cell. Collaborating with John Also Bennett, who contributes a gorgeous and evocative synth score, the work is a response to the myths surrounding the Daugava River, which flows through Riga.

Eva L'Hoest

Through a painterly application of 3D modelling and CGI, L’Hoest explores the mythical ruins of abandoned settlements submerged in the depths of the Daugava, drawing on Latvian mythology to tell stories washed away by history. By fusing rural and maritime imagery, L’Hoest relocates imagery captured in the outskirts of Riga into an aquatic context, dislocating the underwater ruins she creates from space and time.

Slow panning shots reveal the intricacies of L’Hoest’s digital architecture, as a cast of disembodied voices narrate personal histories, evoking a nostalgia for a place that now lies ruined. Referencing Fata Morgana, an optical illusion named after the Arthurian sorceress Morgan le Fay, the artist imbues the images we are presented with a shifting, hallucinatory quality.

The work features text from Eva Mancuso and is voiced by Iveta Pole, Stav Yeini and Michael Debatty. The Inmost Cell is a new commission for the second edition of the Riga International Biennial of Contemporary Art.

Eva L'Hoest

For more information about Eva L’Hoest and her work, you can visit her website.

Watch next: Lunchmeat Flashbacks – Robin Fox

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Audiovisual

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp