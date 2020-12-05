DJ Earl shares joyous visual for ‘WRK DAT BODY’

Taken from the footwork innovator’s hotly-anticipated album, BASS + FUNK & SOUL.

This week DJ Earl returns with his hotly-anticipated album, BASS + FUNK & SOUL, a wide-ranging showcase of the varying shades of footwork and a testament to the range and ingenuity of one of the best to ever do it.

Today, Earl shares a joyous visual for album highlight ‘WRK DAT BODY’, which features a frenetic montage of high-energy movement from King Frost, StylezTR and Breezy Godzilla.

The video celebrates eight years of collaboration between DJ Earl and label Moveltraxx, who first took notice of the producer when he was a recent inductee to the late DJ Rashad’s Ghettoteknicianz, the crew that would go to become the mighty Teklife.

‘WRK DAT BODY’ is taken from BASS + FUNK & SOUL, out now on Moveltraxx.

