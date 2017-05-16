Hear Oneohtrix Point Never’s new song featuring Iggy Pop ‘The Pure And The Damned’

One of two songs from the trailer to the OPN-scored Good Time

Iggy Pop has collaborated with Oneohtrix Point Never on a new song titled ‘The Pure And The Damned’ for the film Good Time included in the new trailer.

The film, which stars Robert Pattison as a man desperate to bail his brother out of jail, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month in competition for the Palme D’or. It’s scored entirely by Oneohtrix Point Never.

Pop first mentioned the collaboration in an interview with Rolling Stone referring working with “an electronic producer with an unpronounceable name” and that while it was musically challenging, he “had a ball”.

The track features Pop giving a weary spoken word performance over Daniel Lopatin’s subtly disjointed atmospherics and sustained piano chords. The trailer begins with a different OPN song titled ‘Hospital Escape’ which brings to mind the arpeggiated synthwork of his Rifts-era work.

Last week, former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne revealed he is also collaborating with Oneohtrix Point Never.

Hear both in the trailer below and look for Good Time in theaters on August 11.