Listen to Inga Copeland’s new Lolita EP as Lolina

More oddball pop scribbles from the former Hype Williams artist.

Inga Copeland has released a new EP as Lolina.

The three-track, self-released EP, titled Lolita, is available to hear (via Bandcamp) below.

<a href="http://lolina.bandcamp.com/album/lolita-ep">Lolita EP by Lolina</a>

This new EP follows 2016’s Live in Paris – the video-streamed debut album by Copeland that was released on traditional formats last May.

Meanwhile, a new Hype Williams release surfaced earlier this year called Chalice. As with all current Hype Williams releases, it’s not known whether Dean Blunt and Inga Copeland were behind the record.