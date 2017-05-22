The new Twin Peaks series has a hypnotic intro

“It’s happening again”

David Lynch’s iconic series Twin Peaks has returned after a 26 year hiatus, premiering last night (21st May) on the Showtime network. Watch the new opening credits below.

The new season sees Kyle MacLachlan return to the town of Twin Peaks in the role of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, alongside a huge cast including Trent Reznor, Chromatics, Sky Ferreira and Eddie Vedder.

The highly anticipated show’s titles seem to remain faithful to the original series, with Angelo Badalamenti’s haunting score playing over images of Laura Palmer and flowing waterfalls, before referencing the Black Lodge’s terrifying Red Room.

