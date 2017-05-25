Kaytranada, Ricardo Villalobos and Bicep announced for Lovebox After Dark

Seth Troxler, Late Nite Tuff Guy and Fort Romeau will also play afterparties across London.

Lovebox, the east London festival celebrating its fifteenth anniversary this year, has announced details of its afterparties across the weekend of July 14-15.

On the Friday, four After Dark nights will take place. Bicep, Gerd Janson and Fort Romeau will play Oval Space; Kaytranada will headline Village Underground; Soulection will take over Mangle; and the Fabric line-up will include Seth Troxler, Monki, Lauren Lo Sung and a live set from Kink.

The following day, festival-goers who aren’t ready to go home have the choice of Mike Servito and Late Nite Tuff Guy bringing the disco vibes at Oval Space; Norman Jay and Jazzie B taking revellers back to the old soul school at Village Underground’s Black Magic Disco; and techno legend Ricardo Villalobos at Fabric, along with a live set from Ion Ludwig.

Lovebox’s main daytime event will take place in Victoria Park across the weekend. On Friday, Frank Ocean will headline, with Solange and Sampha also scheduled to play; while on Saturday, Chase & Status will be the main attraction.

