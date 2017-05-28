Frank Ocean cancels Primavera Sound set

Refunds are available.

Frank Ocean has canceled his set at next weekend’s Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona.

The festival announced the cancellation in a statement on the Primavera site, citing “production delays beyond his control.”

“The artist has apologised and has reiterated his wish to come to Barcelona soon,” continues the statement. Anyone who has a day ticket for Friday June 2 will be able to ask for a refund of the sale price until Tuesday May 30 at 11:59 pm (GMT+1).

The Endless artist had previously canceled his headlining sets at Sasquatch! and Hangout.

Primavera Sound takes place May 31 – June 4 at Barcelona’s Parc Del Forum. This year’s headliners include Aphex Twin, Bon Iver, The xx, Arcade Fire, Grace Jones, Solange and many more.

