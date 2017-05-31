Jim Jarmusch’s SQÜRL announces new EP on Sacred Bones

Hear the sludgy first single ‘The Dark Rift’.

When Jim Jarmusch isn’t busy being one of the greatest living film directors, he plays in the rock band SQÜRL with Carter Logan and Shane Stoneback. Today, they’ve announced a new EP on Sacred Bones.

Simply titled EP #260, the release marks the band’s first time on Sacred Bones after frequent involvement from the director. The label released Jarmusch’s 2012 collaborative album with Josef Van Wissem and earlier this month he joined Moon Duo during the Sacred Bones 10 year anniversary show.

Today you can hear ‘The Dark Rift’, one of three new tracks included on the EP. The release is rounded out by remixes from Anton Newcombe and Föllakzoid.

Grab EP #260 on July 14 via Sacred Bones and take a look at the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Solstice’

02. ‘The Dark Rift’

03. ‘Equinox’

04. ‘The Gates of Ishtar (Equinox Remix by Anton Newcombe)’

05. ‘The Dark Rift (Föllakzoid Remix)’