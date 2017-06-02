Big Boi teams with Killer Mike and Jeezy for ‘Kill Jill’ video

From the Outkast member’s upcoming solo album.

Big Boi returns this month with his new album Boomiverse and today you can watch the video for his recent single ‘Kill Jill’.

Big Boi shows off some pretty epic costumes in it including a medal-clad dictator and a king on a golden throne. He’s joined by the track’s guest rappers, Killer Mike and Jeezy, who get some equally impressive moments.

The Bryan Barber-directed clip follows last month’s video for ‘Mic Jack’, a more pop-oriented single featuring Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.

Watch that video below and look for Boomiverse on June 16 via Epic.

