Watch the trailer for Tidal’s 4:44 film with Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover

Sadly no new Jay Z album just yet.

Tidal has unveiled a trailer for a new film titled 4:44 that stars Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover.

According to the trailer, which was revealed last night (June 7) during the NBA Finals game, the NC-17-rated film is coming to the streaming platform “soon”. The clip shows Ali playing a boxer and Danny Glover as his coach. Nyong’o is not in the video but listed in the credits at the end.

Earlier this week, mysterious adverts affiliated to Jay Z’s streaming platform begun popping up on billboards across the US and on various music websites.

new york has the time. Whoever this is, has the time.

#444 pic.twitter.com/jlC1Kk4rW6 — Mahershala's Smile (@AfroJediii) June 8, 2017

Fans of The Blueprint artist began to speculate that the adverts were promoting a new Jay Z album, potentially titled The Blueprint 4, or a Beyoncé collaboration (the pair are known for being obsessed with the number four).

Jay Z’s last album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, was released in 2013. He has seemingly dedicated his time to running Tidal since then, although he did sign a 10-year, $200 million touring deal with Live Nation last month.