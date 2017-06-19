The New York band’s first shows in Manchester since 2010.

LCD Soundsystem are set to headline two shows over the opening weekend of Manchester’s Warehouse Project 2017, which takes place on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September.

The band have also announced another headline performance at Alexandra Palace in London on Friday September 22.

James Murphy and co will be joined by a number of guests for the forthcoming WHP shows. For tickets and more info, visit the LCD site.

LCD recently previewed a new VR experience called Dance Tonite, while the band’s comeback album American Dream is out on September 1.