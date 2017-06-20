SZA’s video for ‘Drew Barrymore’ features an actual cameo from Drew Barrymore

From SZA’s magnificent new album CTRL.

TDE first lady SZA has released a video for ‘Drew Barrymore’, the song that kicked off her CTRL campaign at the beginning of this year.

Legendary music director Dave Meyers, who recently directed Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’, is behind the camera for this one. While the clip is a seasonal romp through New York City, there is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from Ms. Barrymore herself around the 2:15. Check it out below.

