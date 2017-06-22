Radiohead dedicate OK Computer reissue to Thom Yorke’s late partner Rachel Owen

The Radiohead frontman’s longtime partner passed away in December 2016.

Radiohead have dedicated their OK Computer reissue, OKNOTOK, to Thom Yorke’s late partner Rachel Owen, who died on December 18 after a battle with cancer.

The 20th anniversary reissue – which comes out tomorrow (June 23), the same day the Oxford band headline Glastonbury – comprises the original OK Computer 12-track album, eight B-sides and three previously unreleased tracks: ‘I Promise,’ ‘Lift,’ and ‘Man Of War.’

As NME points out, a fan shared a picture of the vinyl reissue that shows a dedication to Owen on its back sleeve. The tribute reads: “This re-issue is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Rachel Owen (1968-2016) who died after a long and brave battle with cancer. We hope you are OK. Thank you for listening.”

OMFG THEY DEDICATED OKNOTOK 2 RACHEL :'(

rip . pic.twitter.com/lhqVf4sepD — ｆｕｃｋｉｎ ａｌｉｅｎｓ ａｇａｉｎ (@thmyork) June 19, 2017

Rachel Owen was Yorke’s partner for 23 years and is the mother of his two children, Noah (15) and Agnes (12). The couple split up in August 2015 and their break-up is referenced on Radiohead’s last album, A Moon Shaped Pool.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood are set to play a rare charity show as a duo in August. The show has been organized in aid of the restoration efforts following the devastating earthquakes in Italy’s Le Marche region.