Goldie may have confirmed that Banksy is Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja

By , Jun 23 2017
Goldie to publish "gonzo" memoir, All Things Remembered

Photography by: Chelone Wolf

Goldie seemingly spilled the beans in a new interview.

There have been whispers that Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja may be the anonymous graffiti artist known as Banksy and Goldie may have confirmed it in a new interview.

Appearing on Scroobius Pip’s weekly Distraction Pieces podcast, Goldie said of the commodification of graf: “Give me a bubble letter and put it on a T-shirt and write Banksy on it and we’re sorted. We can sell it now… No disrespect to Robert, I think he is a brilliant artist. I think he has flipped the world of art over.”

Back in September, the Daily Mail reported that Del Naja was the head of a group of artists who did the work of Banksy and now, it seems, this may have some kind of truth to it. Goldie quickly changed the subject after letting the name “Robert” drop and there was no follow-up. Seems about time for the real Banksy to stand up.

[via Metro]

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Bristol’s biggest music venue to drop slave trader’s name following protests

Apr 26 2017

Colston Hall, Bristol to drop name of slave trader following...
Singles Club: Laurel Halo takes futurist pop to new heights

Apr 25 2017

Singles Club: Laurel Halo takes futurist pop to new heights

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+