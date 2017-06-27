Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

One of the city’s most influential record shops.

A new documentary aims to tell the story of Other Music, the iconic and much-loved New York City record shop that closed down in 2016.

Currently seeking funding on Kickstarter, the documentary will chart the shop’s 20-year history as both a music retailer and crucial incubator and meeting point for some of the city’s most vital bands from Animal Collective, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vampire Weekend, the Strokes, Interpol and TV On The Radio to solo artists like Anohni, William Basinski, and countless others.

Featuring testimonies from the artists themselves, digitized footage from their incredible VHS archive of in-store gigs and ephemera from this unique musical community, the documentary is seeking $70,000 on Kickstarter and is offering a host of rewards, from signed band prints to original section dividers from the shop.

Check out the campaign here and watch the promo video below.

