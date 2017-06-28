The New York rapper has just signed to Rough Trade.

Princess Nokia has shared the video for new track ‘G.O.A.T’.

Produced by Wally West, directed by Nokia (aka Destiny Frasqueri) and Milah Libin, and with cinematography by Travis Libins, the video sees New Yorker Frasqueri rolling around her city in a red car with the roof down. It’s out now via her new label home of Rough Trade Records.

Princess Nokia began putting out tracks on YouTube and SoundCloud in high school using the Wavy Spice moniker, before releasing releasing a trio of albums as Princess Nokia: Metallic Butterfly, Honeysuckle and 1992.

This new track follows Nokia’s 2016 mixtape 1992.

