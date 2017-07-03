Weekend clubbing in the capital is about to get a whole lot easier.

London mayor Sadiq Khan to set to introduce a 24-hour service on the London Overground at weekends.

Starting in December 2017, the Night Overground service will initially connect New Cross Gate in the south with Dalston Junction in the east, before extending north to Highbury & Islington the following year, RA reports.

“Our Night Tube services have been a real success right across the capital, so I’m delighted to announce that we’ll be bringing the Night Overground to the East London line later this year,” said Khan.

“It will provide huge benefits to Londoners and visitors to our city, helping those working hard through the night and all those out enjoying everything London has to offer, as well as creating jobs and boosting our economy.”

The announcement follows the launch of the capital’s Night Tube last year, which offers round-the-clock travel on the Victoria, Central and other lines.