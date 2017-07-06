Tyler, the Creator announces new album Flower Boy

Featuring Frank Ocean and A$AP Rocky.

Tyler, the Creator has revealed some of the details of his fourth full-length album, Flower Boy*. It is slated for release on July 21 and includes recently released tracks ‘Who Dat Boy’ featuring A$AP Rocky and ‘911/Mr. Lonely’ featuring Frank Ocean.

While there are no more details at this time, you can check out the tracklist on the iTunes pre-order page. Unfortunately, there is no mention of any other guest artists who appear on the album.

*Yes, that is the album title from the “annoying” countdown clock accidentally discovered back in May. Reps for Tyler confirm that while he didn’t have anything to do with the site, the album title had already be decided before it was discovered.