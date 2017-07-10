Moses Sumney announces debut album Aromanticism out this fall on Jagjaguwar

Hear the first single ‘Doomed’.

Soul futurist Moses Sumney announced earlier this summer that he had signed with indie beacon Jagjaguwar (who also recently added Chicago R&B innovator Jamila Woods to their roaster) and he released an undeniable new single ‘Doomed’.

He’s now announced that his long-awaited debut album will be released this fall. Titled Aromanticism, the album will be released on September 22. That weekend, Sumney is set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl with Solange, Blood Orange, Kelela, FACT Rated emeritus Kelsey Lu and Prince co-signed trio KING. It should be one of the best shows in Los Angeles this year.

My debut album, AROMANTICISM, is out September 22nd on @Jagjaguwar. Cover shot by Eric Gyamfi.

