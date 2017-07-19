Oneohtrix Point Never unveils new single ‘Leaving The Park’

The “centerpiece” to the Robert Pattison-starring film Good Time.

Oneohtrix Point Never has released ‘Leaving the Park’, the second single from his forthcoming album Good Time OST. It follows previously-released single ‘The Pure and the Damned’ featuring Iggy Pop.

According to the press release, ‘Leaving The Park’ is the “centerpiece” to the film’s award-winning score, “encapsulating the paradoxical nature of the main character Connie’s struggle to manipulate reality as it spins out of control.”

You can listen to the new song in full via the Oneohtrix Point Never site.

Directed by the Safie Brothers, Good Time sees Robert Pattinson (as protagonist Constantine ‘Connie’ Nikas) try to bail his brother out of prison following a bank robbery. Watch the trailer below.

