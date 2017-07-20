Aphex Twin opens online archive and record shop

By , Jul 20 2017

Originally posted by The Vinyl Factory

Featuring vinyl reissues and new unreleased tracks.

Aphex Twin’s website has been updated with a new digital archive and online record shop, spanning the breadth of his releases from aliases AFX, Polygon Window, GAK and The Tuss.

Featuring vinyl reissues of classic albums like …I Care Because You Do and The Richard D. James Album alongside more recent efforts Computer Controlled Acoustic Instruments pt2Syro and Cheetah, the shop also archives a huge array of digital albums many of which feature previously unreleased tracks.

You can also finally get your hands on the WAVs from Aphex Twin’s enigmatic limited edition Field Day vinyl released at the London festival last month. The site also promises that “ALL Rephlex material will be going up here in due course+xtras,” so keep an eye out for updates.

Explore the shop and archive in more depth and listen to clips here.

Read next: The 50 best Aphex Twin tracks of all time

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Watch Aphex Twin’s new Midimutant AI patch generator in action

Jul 14 2017

Watch Aphex Twin's new Midimutant AI patch generator in action
Listen to a brand new Aphex Twin track made with Korg gear

Jul 11 2017

Listen to a brand new Aphex Twin track made with Korg gear

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+