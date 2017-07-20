Hear Nine Inch Nails’ anonymously released David Bowie remix

A cover last night matched an uncredited remix from earlier this year.

Nine Inch Nails paid tribute to David Bowie during their first show in three years last night with a cover of ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’, the final track on his final album Blackstar.

As Stereogum points out, the performance is the same arrangement as a “Farewell remix” of the song released at the beginning of the year.

Though the remix was purposefully listed as [uncredited], some suspected that it was Reznor. Now he’s seemed to have confirmed it.

Listen to the remix below and look for the band’s Add Violence EP tomorrow.