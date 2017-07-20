The Smiths announce deluxe reissue of The Queen is Dead

The reissue will feature the band’s first take of ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’

The Smiths have announced a deluxe reissue of their landmark 1986 album The Queen is Dead.

Out October 20, the double-disc edition will include the first take of album highlight ‘There is a Light That Never Goes Out’, which you can listen to via Spotify below.

It will also feature a previously unreleased live album, which was recorded at the Great Woods Center for the Performing Arts in Boston on August 5 1986, along with a DVD that contains Derek Jarman’s The Queen Is Dead film.

The reissue, which was initially teased on The Smiths’ Facebook page on the album’s 31st anniversary, also includes a demo version of Louder Than Bombs track ‘Rubber Ring’, as well as new masters of B-sides – see the full tracklist below. [via Pitchfork]

Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. ‘The Queen is Dead’ (2017 Master)

02. ‘Frankly, Mr. Shankly’ (2017 Master)

03. ‘I Know It’s Over’ (2017 Master)

04. ‘Never Had No One Ever’ (2017 Master)

05. ‘Cemetry Gates’ (2017 Master)

06. ‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’ (2017 Master)

07. ‘The Boy With the Thorn in His Side’ (2017 Master)

08. ‘Vicar in a Tutu’ (2017 Master)

09. ‘There is a Light That Never Goes Out’ (2017 Master)

10. ‘Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others’ (2017 Master)

Disc 2

01. ‘The Queen is Dead’ (Full Version)

02. ‘Frankly, Mr. Shankly’ (Demo)

03. ‘I know it’s Over’ (Demo)

04. ‘Never Had No One Ever’ (Demo)

05. ‘Cemetry Gates’ (Demo)

06. ‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’ (Demo)

07. ‘Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others’ (Demo)

08. ‘The Boy With the Thorn in His Side’ (Demo Mix)

09. ‘There is a Light That Never Goes Out’ (Take 1)

10. ‘Rubber Ring’ (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]

11. ‘Asleep’ (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]

12. ‘Money Changes Everything’ (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]

13. ‘Unloveable’ (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]



Disc 3 — Live in Boston

01. ‘How Soon Is Now?’

02. ‘Hand In Glove’

03. ‘I Want The One I Can’t Have’

04. ‘Never Had No One Ever’

05. ‘Stretch Out And Wait’

06. ‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’

07. ‘Cemetry Gates’

08. ‘Rubber Ring/What She Said/Rubber Ring’

09. ‘Is It Really So Strange?’

10. ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’

11. ‘That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore’

12. ‘The Queen Is Dead’

13. ‘I Know It’s Over’

