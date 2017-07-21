The KLF confirm comeback with three-day live event

The Justified Ancients Of Mu Mu are returning.

The KLF have announced a mysterious new live event set to take place next month, coinciding with the release of a new book.

The duo will reunite under their original Justified Ancients of Mu Mu moniker for the “three-day situation”, which will take place from August 23, marking the end of their 23-year absence (or ‘Moratorium‘) from music.

No music will be featured at ‘Liverpool: Welcome To The Dark Ages’, which has individual titles for each of the three days: ‘Why Did The K Foundation Burn A Million Quid?’; ‘2023 – What The Fuuk Is Going On?’; ‘The Rites Of MuMufication.

Little else is known about the event, but you can watch a trailer for it below, with more details expected to be revealed soon on the duo’s Welcome To The Dark Ages site.

The band, formed of Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty, teased their return in January with a bizarre YouTube video collage, later confirming it with a poster shared on their Twitter account. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the KLF, who initially formed under The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu name.