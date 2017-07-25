Celebrating two decades of noise.

Hospital Productions, the New York-based experimental label run by Dominick Fernow aka Prurient/Vatican Shadow, has announced its 20 year anniversary show this fall.

The celebration includes Godflesh performing their iconic album Streetcleaner (our third favorite record of the 1980s). Frontman Justin Broadrick will also perform as Jesu in a collaborative set with Prurient.

Other additions include Nothing, Dedekind Cut, Becka Diamond, Orphx, Regis, Skin Crime, Clay Rendering and the excellent, but arguably overlooked Fernow project Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement.

It all goes down November 5 at Warsaw in Brooklyn. Grab tickets here and check out the lineup poster below.