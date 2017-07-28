Listen to Jessie Ware’s new single ‘Midnight’

Taken from the UK artist’s as-yet-untitled third studio album.

Jessie Ware has shared a new song called ‘Midnight’.

The track, which is her first single in two years, premiered on Radio 1 last night (July 27).

Ware says ‘Midnight’ “is the song I’ve always wanted to be able to sing but perhaps didn’t have the confidence until now.”

Co-written with Kiah Victoria, Jordan Thomas and Bastian Langebaek, the track is described as “fantasy mixed with complete and utter desire” in the press release and once again draws on the relationship subject-matter of Ware’s previous efforts.

‘Midnight’ is taken from the UK artist’s currently-untitled third studio album, which is due for release later this year. Ware’s last album Tough Love came out in 2014.