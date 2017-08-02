Actress announces EP with London Contemporary Orchestra

Aug 2 2017
Actress announces collaborative EP with London Contemporary Orchestra

Listen to ‘Audio Track 5’ now.

Actress has announced Audio Track 5, a new collaborative EP with the London Contemporary Orchestra out next month via Ninja Tune.

The release follows Actress’ excellent new album AZD and is sourced from a collaborative performance held last year at the Barbican Centre London and Strelka Institute Moscow through Boiler Room. Alongside the 12″ release, Boiler Room TV will unveil a video of the performance.

Look for Audio Track 5 September 1 and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. ‘Audio Track 5’
2. ‘Audio Track 5 (-6 Version)’
3. ‘Audio Track 5 (Narrowest Sustain Version)’

