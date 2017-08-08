Rare Midori Takada album Lunar Cruise is being reissued on vinyl for the first time

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Eno meets Asia in this holy grail of Japanese music.

Midori Takada and Masahiko Satoh’s elusive 1990 Lunar Cruise LP is being reissued for the first time by WRWTFWW and Palto Flats.

The album features the first recorded collaboration between ambient maestro Takada and jazz pianist Satoh, following their 1989 tour around Africa, Europe and the Middle East, as well as contributions from Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Haruomi Hosono and Kazutoki Umezu.

Sourced from the original studio masters, the vinyl package also contains a bonus CD containing the full album plus extra track ‘Iron Paradise’, as well as new liner notes containing an excerpt of an interview with Takada and Satoh shortly after they recorded Lunar Cruise.

Lunar Cruise follows the re-release of Takada’s masterpiece Through the Looking Glass, which took the number 1 spot on Discog’s new record sales for the first half of 2017.