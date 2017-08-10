DJ Haus announces mix for Defected’s In The House series

In the Haus.

DJ Haus has announced a new mix for Defected’s In The House series out this month.

The mix finds the Unknown To The Unknown and Hot Haus boss focusing on recent house favorites, while including two originals and exclusive new tracks from Deadboy, Jordan, Ejeca and Innershades. It also includes Mall Grab, Big Miz, Melé and more.

Available to stream and in a 2CD set, the release follows his 2016 album Artificial Intelligence on Rinse.

In The House is out August 25. Check out the artwork and tracklist below and listen to DJ Haus’s FACT mix here.

Tracklist:

CD1

Marlon Hoffstadt & Paris Brightledge – ‘Forgive You (Original Mix)’

Mall Grab – ‘Pool Party’

DJ Haus – ‘C’mon Letz Work’

Redlight – ‘City Jams’

X-Coast – ‘Mango Bay’

DJ Octopus – ‘Bug Lady’

Fells Point – ‘Side Street’

Djaimin – ‘Open The Door (DJ Octopus Remix)’

Inner Sense – ‘MoTP’

Nyra – ‘Sisco Visco’

Casino Royale – ‘Hell House’

Ejeca – ‘Firework’

Steve Murphy – ‘Automatic’

Deadboy – ‘Never Felt’

DJ Haus – ‘Another Place’

Justin Cudmore – ‘Forget It’

Innershades – ‘Love At First Sight’

Roman Flügel – ‘Church Of Dork’

Person Of Interest – ‘Pompano Acid’

DJ Boring – ‘Winona’

CD2

4th Measure Men – ‘4 U (DJ Steaw Remix)’

Project Pablo – ‘No Rush’

Secondo – ‘Gilbert’

Melé – ‘Scouse Afrika’

Butch – ‘No Worries’

Big Miz – ‘The Bomb’

L-Vis 1990 – ‘Flash Drive’

Jordan (UK) – ‘Apogee’

N.Y. House’n Authority – ‘APT 2A (Hugo Massien Rework)’

Robert Armani – ‘Fourty Nine’

Frak – ‘Synthfrilla’

Hugo Massien – ‘Swerve 2’

And.ID – ‘Retroflection’

Henrik Schwarz – ‘Not You Also’

The Utopia Project – ‘File #3 (Mak & Pasteman Remix)’

LA-4A – ‘Understand’

Matrixxman – ‘The Spell’

Italojohnson – ’07A1 (Floorplan Remix)’

Beesmunt Soundsystem – ‘Amsterdam 808’

S.O.N.S – ‘Acid Dreams (Trance Jungle Mix)’

In next: 10 sounds that define modern club music – and the stories behind them