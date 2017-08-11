Listen to Oneohtrix Point Never’s award-winning Good Time soundtrack

Aug 11 2017

Photograph by: Maxwell Schiano

Including the Iggy Pop-featuring ‘The Pure and the Damned’.

Oneohtrix Point Never has shared his award-winning Good Time soundtrack.

The crime thriller from Josh and Benny Safdie sees Robert Pattinson fighting to get his brother out of jail following a failed bank robbery attempt. Stream the score via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Oneohtrix Point Never aka Daniel Lopatin picked up the Soundtrack Award for the score at Cannes film festival earlier this year, joining previous winners Cliff Martinez for The Neon Demon (2016), Lim Giong for The Assassin (2015) and Howard Shore for Map to the Stars (2014).

