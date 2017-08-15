Matthewdavid announces new album Ophiuchus on NNA Tapes

By , Aug 15 2017
Matthewdavid announces Ophiuchus on NNA Tapes

Photograph by: Robb Klassen

Two ambient epics from the Leaving boss.

Matthewdavid has announced the new album Ophiuchus out next month on NNA Tapes. Credited to Matthewdavid’s Mindflight, his moniker for new age-focused work, the album consists of two side-long epics.

Named for the Zodiac symbol, the title track was written in anticipation of the birth of his daughter. Today you can watch the psychedelic, fractal-filled video for an excerpt of it (the album version runs over 24 minutes).

The B-side ‘Geddes’ is a tribute to his friend, fellow LA musician and modular synth wizard M. Geddes Gengras.

Last year, Matthewdavid’s Mindflight released the double album Trust The Guide and Glide on his own Leaving Records.

Ophiuchus is out September 22 via NNA Tapes. Pre-order it here and take a look at the artwork below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Ophiuchus’
02. ‘Geddes’

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The new wave of new age: How music’s most maligned genre finally became cool

Aug 16 2016

The new wave of new age: How a maligned genre finally became cool
Jake Meginsky preps delirious Seven Psychotropic Sinewave Palindromes on NNA Tapes

Feb 22 2016

Jake Meginsky preps Seven Psychotropic Sinewave Palindromes on...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+