Listen to Ariel Pink’s dreamy new pop song ‘Feels Like Heaven’

Another taste of Dedicated to Bobby Jameson.

Ariel Pink has shared a new song called ‘Feels Like Heaven’.

Taken from his forthcoming album Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, which is out September 15 on Mexican Summer, this new track is on a similarly wistful, ‘80s indie tip as previously released single ‘Another Weekend’. Listen below.

The LP title is a reference to late LA musician Bobby Jameson, who remained largely an outsider artist from the ‘60s right up until his death in 2015. “His book and life resonated with me to such a degree that I felt a need to dedicate my latest record to him,” Pink said of Jameson.

Dedicated To Bobby Jameson is Pink’s first solo album since 2014’s Pom Pom and features a collaboration with Dam-Funk.