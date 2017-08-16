The first of multiple DOOM projects on the way.

KMD, the beloved ’90s hip-hop group featuring MF DOOM, have announced Crack In Time, their first album in 25 years. Today you can hear the new track ‘True Lightyears’ featuring Jay Electronica.

The track is part of the Adult Swim singles series The Missing Notebook Rhymes, which promises music from upcoming DOOM albums. Crack In Time is the first album to be announced from it and considering KMD’s history it’s a big deal.

Originally debuting with the album Mr. Hood, the trio featured DOOM (then known as Zev Love X), his brother DJ Subroc and Onyx the Birthstone Kid. The group quickly dissolved however following the sudden death of Subroc and the cancellation of their second album Black Bastard, mainly due to it’s controversial cover art.

Black Bastards wasn’t released until 2001 and was reissued in 2015 with an expansion of its original artwork.

No details have surfaced of who will be involved in this iteration of KMD, but look for Crack In Time soon on Metalface and Nature Sounds and revisit one of their classics below.