Taken from this year’s excellent AZD album.

Actress has shared the video for AZD track ‘Falling Rizlas’, which was directed by Dean Blunt.

The eerie video features a forensic crime scene littered with piles of clothes, including a cap that looks suspiciously similar to the one worn by Babyfather affiliate DJ Escrow – watch it below.

The track was inspired in part by outsider artist James Hampton and hip-hop pioneer Rammellzee.

