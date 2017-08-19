Nine Inch Nails collaborator Alessandro Cortini to launch new Reverb shop selling synths and more

The shop will stock gear from the synth master’s personal collection.

Alessandro Cortini is a synth don known best for collaborating with Nine Inch Nails between the years 2005 and 2008. The Italian-born artist has spent years accumulating a diverse range of gear, and now he is launching a new Reverb shop called The Official Alessandro Cortini Reverb Shop.

Launching Tuesday (August 22) at 10am, the shop will span years of Cortini’s career and stock everything from rare studio gear to modular and classic synths, samplers and more. You can check out a selection of pictures below.

“It’s hard to part with a lot of these pieces,” Cortini said in a press release. “But times call for a more compact studio setup. I have truly enjoyed each and every piece, but at this point, my hope is to find the right home for such an interesting, quirky family of creations.”

EMS Synthi AKS Synthesizer
Tree Audio Roots Console – Custom Seafoam Green
Swarmatron Stereo Custom Synthesizer

Listen next: FACT mix 505: Alessandro Cortini

